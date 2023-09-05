TULSA, Okla. − A woman is in custody after Tulsa police say she assaulted several people with a pool cue.
Officers responded to a home near 14th and Garnett Sunday morning around midnight.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the suspect, now identified as Emma Rodriguez. She told officers that several people were fighting inside the home, so she decided to grab the pool cue and began hitting people with it.
One victim told police that Rodriguez tried to stab him with a kitchen knife.
Several people inside the home were injured from the pool cue, and one man was knocked unconscious.
Rodriguez faces three counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.