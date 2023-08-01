JENKS, Okla. − The Oklahoma Aquarium has announced the winner's of this year's Dive with the Bull Sharks contest.
Each year, the mayor of Jenks draws two names for the chance of a lifetime. Both an Oklahoma and an out-of-state winner are chosen in a random drawing.
This year's winners are Thomas Martin of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Robert Smith from Tulsa. More than 300 people entered this year's contest.
To qualify, entrants had to be certified scuba divers and at least 18-years-old.
The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks is the home of the largest collection of bull sharks, according to Dr. Ann Money. She is the organization's Director of Development and Research.
Bull sharks are considered as one of the world's top three most dangerous sharks. They are also able to live in fresh water.
“They’re responsible for the most bites because they come into shallow waters, and can live in fresh and salt water,” said Dr. Money.
The dives are set to take place August 11th and 12th.
If you missed out on this year’s contest, you can try again next year the 2024 Sharklahoma event.