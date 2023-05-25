CLAREMORE, Okla. — The 77th annual Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo performances are set to get underway on Friday.
The popular professional rodeo event is a huge draw for Claremore with competitors coming in from multiple states.
FOX23 ventured out to stampede park on Thursday afternoon to see what they’ are doing to prepare for the popular three-day event.
We were able to capture a “dress rehearsal” for cattle on video.
“If the cattle don’t want to leave there’s a chance of them getting injured, if they’re running wild, don’t know where everything’s going,” Marshall Perkins explained. “So we take them all the way to the back end, show them the gate where they’re running a straight line.”
He's the co-chairman of the Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo.
Perkins said keeping the animals safe is job one in the back.
Cassie Emerson of Benton, Louisiana, is a first-time visitor to Claremore. She competed in breakaway roping Thursday.
“I’m so excited, it’s so nice to have breakaway roping that’s professional, and the opportunity like Claremore has given us ropers is absolutely amazing,” said Emerson.
The PRCA performances will get underway at 8 p.m. on Friday evening, organizers expect the event to draw about 4,000 spectators every night.
“It’s heritage, and it’s a culture that built Oklahoma really, you know, a western culture,” said David Petty, Chairman of the Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo. “Some people say that’s kind of a dying culture but in the rodeo world it’s still very active.”
Petty said there are more than 730 entries this year.
Venue upgrades include a new women’s restroom, a new concession stand, and a new hospitality area that the Cherokee Nation helped with outside the arena.
Thursday afternoon we also had a chance to talk with Hali Williams of Comanche, Texas. She’s ranked number one in the world in breakaway roping.
We asked her what the event involves.
“You’re going to go out there, you got a barrier set up, so it gives the calf a head start, and you’re going to rope the calf, and instead of it jerking the calf back, it’s going to just to pop off so the calf runs off and is never disturbed," said Williams.
On Thursday morning, they finished the first session with the breakaway roping and barrel racing for the WPRA, the women’s events.
According to Visit Claremore, the rodeo is expected to have a direct economic impact of about a half a million dollars as visitors stay in hotels, shop, and eat in local restaurants over the next three days.