Will Rogers and Wiley Post remembered on the anniversary of their tragic death

CLAREMORE, Okla. -- The Will Rogers Museum held its annual memorial, remembering the fatal plane crash that took the lives of Will Rogers and Wiley Post.
“Back in 1935, on Aug 15th, Will Rogers and Wiley Post tragically lost their lives in a tragic plane accident,” said Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry, the great-granddaughter of Will Rogers.
Indian Women's Pocahontas Club hosted a wreath-laying ceremony on Aug, 11, commemorating the deaths of Rogers and Post on the museum grounds at the family tomb.
Rogers-Etcheverry flew in from her home in California for the event.
“His death affected everyone in America and around the world. You get outside of Oklahoma and it’s so hard to educate people on who Will Rogers was. But, in Oklahoma, everyone knows,” said Rogers-Etcheverry. “I think that the people are amazing and they’re so supportive. And they tell me stories. I’ve learned so much from people from Oklahoma. I get to take some of those stories back to California.”