Lea Glossip, the wife of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, has spoken to CNN just hours after the Supreme Court blocked his upcoming execution.
Lea met with Richard on Friday, for what was expected to be their last visit before he was moved to the execution wing at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
"We went in today thinking it was going to be our last physical goodbye," said Lea. "It was our last hug, our last kiss, our last touch, the last moment with the one you love."
However, the warden broke the news just before their visit ended.
"We just crumbled," said Lea. "It truly felt like an answered prayer."
Lea was asked what she wanted the Supreme Court justices to know as they review Richard's case. "I just want them to take time to review, which will bring us one step closer to the justice that I and so many people believe that Richard rightfully deserves, and that is our ultimate hope."
Several Oklahoma lawmakers, like State Rep. Kevin McDugle and Attorney General Gentner Drummond, have been vocal about Richard's case. However, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senators Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford have not spoken publicly about Richard.
"I hope that everything that has gone on now with the news today, and everything that has brought us to this point will be a signal to everyone who is not currently involved to add their voice," said Lea. "To take their time to look at this case that other people have and join the effort to ensure that Richard does see justice."
Richard was scheduled to be executed May 18.