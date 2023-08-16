Crickets are filling entryways and front porches across Oklahoma right now.
Professor of Entomology Wyatt Hoback at Oklahoma State University told FOX23 the crickets currently seen in high numbers in our state are black, or field crickets. He said this is the most we've seen in at least 6 years.
“When we have drier conditions in spring, more of those eggs survive, and then those eggs grow up to be adult crickets, and so basically the weather this year has been really good for field crickets and that's why we're seeing so many around,” said Hoback.
He said rain typically takes out young crickets, but with less rain like we’ve had, more crickets survive.
Crickets swarm around your porch, front door or entryway because they are attracted to light. He recommends turning off your lights to see less crickets.
While they're annoying, Hoback said these crickets do no harm. They won't bite or sting, they don't have disease and they won't eat your grass or clothes. They do, on the other hand, serve as food for other wildlife.
The first frost will kill a lot of these crickets. More lights at events like football games will also attract them, which makes them easy pickings for predators.