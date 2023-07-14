National Ice Cream Day: Get deals at Dairy Queen, Baskin-Robbins, Carvel

It began in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July National Ice Cream Day and since then businesses have celebrated the day with deals on the tasty treat.

National Ice Cream Day falls on July 16, though you never need an excuse to get some dessert! 

Here are several places around Green Country that are offering special deals this Sunday:

Braum's

Braum's is offering single-dip ice cream and small frozen yogurt cones for $1.30. Double-dip ice cream and frozen yogurts are $1.89. 

Baskin-Robbins

You can get $5 off orders of $20 from July 16 to 22. Use the code SEIZETHEWAY in the Baskin-Robbins app or in delivery service apps.

Dairy Queen

All dipped cones are $1 through the Dairy Queen app. 

Marble Slab Creamery

Loyalty members can get a free scoop of ice cream, while all customers can save $5 off an 8-inch or larger ice cream cake throughout July.

Wendy's 

You can get a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small fry. 

More News