National Ice Cream Day falls on July 16, though you never need an excuse to get some dessert!
Here are several places around Green Country that are offering special deals this Sunday:
Braum's
Braum's is offering single-dip ice cream and small frozen yogurt cones for $1.30. Double-dip ice cream and frozen yogurts are $1.89.
Baskin-Robbins
You can get $5 off orders of $20 from July 16 to 22. Use the code SEIZETHEWAY in the Baskin-Robbins app or in delivery service apps.
Dairy Queen
All dipped cones are $1 through the Dairy Queen app.
Marble Slab Creamery
Loyalty members can get a free scoop of ice cream, while all customers can save $5 off an 8-inch or larger ice cream cake throughout July.
Wendy's
You can get a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small fry.