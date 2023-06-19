There are several places across Green Country where you can dispose of any debris from last weekend's storms.
City of Jenks
- 905 W 101st Street (Jenks)
- Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
This is for Jenks residents and businesses only, you need to bring an ID with Jenks address or most recent utility bill for proof of insurance.
Please use this site for limbs only; bagged small debris can be placed by your trash cart for American Waste to pickup during their regular pickup schedule.
City of Owasso
- Monday- Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Also, Public Works will provide curbside service for tree limb debris as long as the brush is tied in bundles no bigger than four feet in length and two feet in diameter. This service will begin Tuesday, June 20th - June 30th. During this two week period, the fee for tree limb debris will be waived for the refuse customers of Owasso. You can find collection day information here.
City of Claremore
As of June 18th the City is working to schedule storm debris pick up dates later in the week.
City of Tulsa
The City of Tulsa mulch site is currently closed due to downed power lines near the facility. If you have storm debris in your yard, please keep it bundled up and on your property until further notice.
Bulky waste pickups and the WIN Dumpster Program have been suspended indefinitely as crews have been diverted to storm response. An update will be provided of when pickups will resume.
City of Broken Arrow
- Curbside pickup offered through June 30
- Limbs should be in four foot bundles, leaves in clear plastic bags
- Recycling service paused June 26 - June 30 to focus on tree debris