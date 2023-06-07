A developer has been selected for the Evan’s Fintube Property in Tulsa’s Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. − Architects of the Evans-Fintube project in north Tulsa said they're still waiting on contracts from the City to begin the project.

In a ceremonial groundbreaking, developers, organizers, and north Tulsans planted a tree to watch it grow as the project continues.
 
Be Good Development Director Franchell Abdalla said the tree and project will be used to signify the growth and rebuild of Greenwood.
 
After hosting many town hall events for community input, the City acknowledged Be Good as the lead developer on the project. However, organizers told FOX23 off campus that the City has not yet granted the contracts. 
 
PartnerTulsa released a statement, saying that some partners withdrew from the project and that PartnerTulsa gave the architect a "120-day timeframe to Be Good Development to provide documentation verifying the Team's experience, qualifications and financial capabilities."
 
The City said those documents with the new partner were submitted June 1st, 2023 and are currently under review.

