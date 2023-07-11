TULSA, Okla. — July is primarily known for searing heat in Green Country.
Average low and high temperatures do not vary much from the start to the finish of the month. However, there is still quite a temperature range possible. The coolest temperature ever recorded was 53° on July 5, 1915.
The hottest reading of 113° occurred on two consecutive days mid-month in 1936.
The warmest low temperatures ever recorded in Tulsa also happened in July of 2012 when we only dropped to 88° two mornings in a row. Needless to say, heat is rightfully the most prominent feature of our July forecasts.
The jet stream and common storm track tends to stay well to the north of Oklahoma in July, limiting the potential for widespread rainfall. This is why July trends drier than previous months in the calendar.
However, hot air can hold ample moisture so torrential downpours are not uncommon when they do form in the area this time of year.
The average July rainfall is 3.67”. However, Tulsa has seen nearly a foot of rain back in 1994. At the other end of the spectrum, July 1935 had no measurable rainfall whatsoever.
The lack of wind shear caused by the northward displacement of the jet stream limits tornado potential in the state in July.
While tornadoes can form in spite of low wind shear, Oklahoma only averages less than two July twisters per year. The most active tornado year was 1956 when seven were confirmed.
While tornado outbreaks do not happen in July here, instances of damaging wind and large hail are much more common in our summertime storms.