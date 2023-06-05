TULSA, Okla. — June is our kick-off to the summer weather pattern when widespread severe weather drops off and the heat builds in.
The jet stream usually weakens and lifts north this time of year, limiting major storm systems from entering Oklahoma.
Combined with the high sun angle, temperatures steadily rise on average as the month progresses. Residual moisture from the spring and southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico also keeps humidity levels fairly high. This keeps our overnight temperatures from dropping as much and our days feeling muggy.
The average low temperature rises from the mid-60s early in the month to the low 70s by the end.
Average high temperatures jump from the mid-80s to the lower 90s over the span of the month as well. Record low temperatures do not dip below 50 beyond the first few days of June for the rest of the summer. Record highs are nearly all in the triple-digits as well.
June is Tulsa’s second wettest month with an average of 4.65” of rainfall.
The wettest month happened in the early days of weather recording-keeping: 14.87” in 1904.
The driest June happened just a few years ago in 2020 with a measly 0.11” of rain.
State-wide, tornadoes become much less common in June than in May due to the weakening wind shear. However, an average of seven tornadoes occurs this month with as many as 28 in 1995.
However, no June tornadoes have occurred since 2021.
Downburst winds and some instances of large hail are still common in more summer-like storms this month, however.
As always in Oklahoma, it’s important to stay weather aware, even as we leave the heart of severe weather season. To do so, be sure to download the free FOX23 Weather App for all up-to-the-minute alerts and forecast yourself.