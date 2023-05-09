TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle is one of the last places you want to be during a tornado, but it’s still important to know what to do in this worst-case scenario.
If you receive an alert that you are under a Tornado Warning, it’s important to first: pull over safely.
If you’re on the highway with an approaching exit, take that. If not, pull over on the shoulder. Whatever you do, do not go under an overpass or park in the travel lanes. You risk creating a major traffic hazard by doing so. Bridges and overpasses offer little protection from blowing debris anyway.
The best thing to do is seek out the nearest open building, whether that be a store or other sturdy structure open to the public. If that is not available, you have two options: leave your vehicle and get low to the ground OR stay in your vehicle.
Many have heard that getting into a ditch is a safe place. While that could shield you from blowing debris, a ditch can quickly fill with floodwater, which can ultimately prove more dangerous.
If you stay in your vehicle, make sure windows are rolled up. If you can face your vehicle in the direction of the prevailing wind, that could limit the risk of being flipped. However, with the chaotic winds of a tornado, that is certainly a risk regardless. Make sure your seat belt is buckled and sink below your windows. If you have a blanket or other covering, put it over your body while using your arms to protect your head from debris.
There’s no guarantee that this will save your life but is a way to be a bit safer in a very dangerous scenario.
If a Tornado Watch is issued, the best is advice is to be consistently near a sturdy shelter. That way, you can go to a safe place the moment a warning is issued, which means staying off the road well in advance of the threat.
