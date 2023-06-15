As Independence Day approaches, people across Green Country are preparing to celebrate at big city events, small town festivals or lakes. Here are a few of the many events:
Folds of Honor Freedomfest, Tulsa - July 4
The River West Festival Park will host its Tulsa Folds of Honor Freedomfest with the Red Bull Airforce skydiving team, family-friendly activities, like a kids zone, a prize wheel and pony rides.
Dream Keepers Park will also have 4th of July activities including live bands, bouncy houses and food trucks. At nightfall, fireworks will launch at the Arkansas River choreographed to patriotic music that will be launched from the 21st Street Bridge.
Tulsa Drillers Game - July 4 and 5, 6:35 p.m.
Enjoy a great night of baseball and the biggest Tulsa Drillers postgame fireworks show of the season!
For the first half hour after gates open, fans twenty-one and over can enjoy $4 16oz domestic beers and $6 12oz High Noon's.
Red, White and Boom Pre-Show, Owasso - July 4, 7:00 p.m.
Bixby Freedom Celebration - June 30, 7:00 p.m.
The Bixby Freedom celebration will be located at Bentley Sports Complex with food trucks, patriotic program and a firework display for all ages.
At sunset, their will be the traditional patriotic program, which includes the national anthem and the swearing in of new military recruits.
The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m.
Fantasy in the Sky and Fire Over the Water, Skiatook - July 3 and 4
July 3, at dark (Fantasy in the Sky) Skiatook Municipal Airport
July 4, at Dark (Fire Over the Water) Skiatook Lake
Claremore Fourth of July Celebration - July 4
Family-friendly Fourth of July event at Claremore Lake Park.
Children will be able to compete in the Kids Fishing Derby and continue the festive with the National Anthem, Raising of the Flag ceremony by the Claremore Fire Department and a firework show with a DJ and even more family-friendly activities.
New Orleans Square Block Party, Broken Arrow - July 4, 6 p.m.
The event is free to attend and offers many family-friendly activities including a Kids Zone, where kids can see and touch some of the City's giant equipment vehicles, more than fifty merchants for shopping and a firework display.
Boom Fest, Jenks, - July 4, 6:30 p.m.
The Oklahoma Aquarium is opening its riverfront backyard for a front-row seat to the Fourth of July display in the area.
Guests will be able to look at the exhibits indoors and then watch the fireworks.
Food truck and beverage options will be available, or you can eat at the Coral Reef Café.