Teens Excelling Beyond

TULSA, Okla. − Cassandra Prear has always known that she wanted to help girls in north Tulsa.

"It's my purpose, it's my passion, and it's how I give back to my community," she said.

Prear founded Teens Excelling Beyond, and she's opening a girls' home for girls aged 10 to 13 this summer. 

The young ladies, some of which are experiencing homelessness, will have a soft landing to process trauma, gain skills, and work on their mental health. 

“We’re going to be cooking together. You know, they will have chores. We are building them up to be successful, not only addressing their trauma but they’re going to, once they leave, they’re going to have the tools they need to be successful leaders,” Prear said.
 
The house can home up to eight girls who are in state custody. The girls will stay at the house as long as they need to, but there is a goal in mind.
 
“Our mission is to get them adopted out or get their parents you know, get their lives together or guardian or someone where they can get their child back,” Prear said.

“We’ll love on them unconditionally, give them what they need to thrive. That’s what we’re here for.”

Prear has plans to make more room by building on and also opening two more houses.

“We’re giving them a safe loving place to call home,” she said.

The home still needs some items furnished for the girls.

The home will host an open house on June 24.

