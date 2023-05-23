TULSA, Okla. − Cassandra Prear has always known that she wanted to help girls in north Tulsa.
"It's my purpose, it's my passion, and it's how I give back to my community," she said.
Prear founded Teens Excelling Beyond, and she's opening a girls' home for girls aged 10 to 13 this summer.
The young ladies, some of which are experiencing homelessness, will have a soft landing to process trauma, gain skills, and work on their mental health.
“We’ll love on them unconditionally, give them what they need to thrive. That’s what we’re here for.”
Prear has plans to make more room by building on and also opening two more houses.
“We’re giving them a safe loving place to call home,” she said.
The home still needs some items furnished for the girls.
- You can find their Amazon Wishlist here.
- You can donate to Teens Excelling Beyond here.
- You can attend Brunching with a Purpose to help the home. Find out event details here.
The home will host an open house on June 24.