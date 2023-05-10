What is "Box 8" in the Richard Glossip case?

The contents of "Box 8" are considered to hold major revelations that show what some believe is proof the jury did not get the full picture about the primary witness in the case against Glossip.
The contents were even spoken about by celebrity psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw when he rallied for Glossip's release in the steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday.
"They withheld a very viable alternative from the jury that could have created reasonable doubt," McGraw said about the evidence found in Box 8.
According to court filings and how the investigation into Glossip's conviction played out, Box 8 was at one point a box that the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office at one point even denied the existence of.
"We talk a lot about Box 8, but there were also Boxes 1 through 7," said Glossip's Attorney, Don Knight, said Tuesday.
Court filings made by independent counsel, former prosecutor, and former state lawmaker Rex Duncan on behalf of Attorney General Gentner Drummond state after years of appeals and looking for information, Former Attorney General John O'Connor allowed Glossip's defense access to Boxes 1-7, but not Box 8.
Fast-forward to January 2023, after current Attorney General Gentner Drummond took office, the existence of a Box 8 was confirmed, and it was released to Glossip's attorney and staff for review.
According to Glossip's attorney and Duncan, court filings state inside "Box 8" are prosecutors notes indicating Justin Sneed was bipolar, addicted to methamphetamine, and was given Lithium when he believed he had requested a Sudafed.
Sneed is the man who actually pulled the trigger in January 1997, killing Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese.
He was given a life sentence without parole in exchange for his testimony against Glossip, which according to information found in Boxes 1-7, he at least on one occasion wanted to recant. Some other information in the boxes also indicates Sneed's testimony was coached before he took the stand.
Sneed's testimony was that Glossip organized the killing over money, but McGraw and Knight both said it was clear to them Sneed's own addictions and mental health issues that were further revealed by the evidence in Box 8 was enough to show an alternative of what happened to Van Treese that the jury never heard and was allowed to consider.
Because Box 8's contents were only revealed in the last few months, Glossip's supporters are frustrated that previous appeals made since 2004 did not have critical information, but they were thankful the contents of Box 8 were revealed in time for the case to go before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supporters argue Glossip's rights were violated by the withholding of the information inside Box 8 both at the time of his trials and in the years following his appeals.
Many have used the word "Brady Violation" in relation to the contents of Box 8 because it is the unlawful practice of prosecutors withholding information that is favorable to the defendant before and during trial.