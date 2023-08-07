TULSA, Okla. – Some Tulsa city leaders, Tulsa teacher support groups, and supporters of Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist have taken to social media lately to give a dark perspective of what they say they believe State Superintendent Ryan Walters (R) will do at the next Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on August 24th.
Walters said “all options are on the table” including possibly making the district unaccredited in order to correct what he said were years of academic failure, corruption, and scandal within the district. In addition to revoking the district’s accreditation, others are pointing to another option, and that is the removal of Gist as superintendent of the state’s largest school district by suspending or revoking her superintendent’s license.
Opponents of Walter’s efforts and supporters of Gist have called both options a state takeover of TPS, the state’s largest district, and they have drawn similarities to what is happening right now in Houston, Texas with the Houston Independent School District (HISD).
This summer, after more than three years of lawsuits, the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the Texas equivalent to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, removed HISD’s superintendent and replaced the entire locally elected school board with appointed “managers”.
While there are similarities in what a takeover would look like within TPS to HISD, the way state law is set up and the politics at play also shows difference in how a TPS takeover happen in comparison to HISD.
The Similarities
TPS has similar demographics to HISD in that it has heavy Latino and African American student populations. There are also high numbers of students from lower income homes. TPS and HISD are the largest districts in their state.
Both Texas and Oklahoma have built into their public education laws ways to hold districts accountable for poor academic performance. After going through procedures to prove a deficiency or corruption, the state can remove a superintendent and takeover the operations of a school district. Both state’s education leaders, in Texas the head of the TEA and in Oklahoma the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, can appoint interim superintendents to take over operations with the goals of taking what the state feels is needed corrective action.
The Differences
There are some differences as to how a state takeover would playout in TPS as opposed to what happened to the HISD.
While the superintendents would be replaced in both cases, there is no indication in both Oklahoma law and in previous actions taken by the OSDE that an entire local school board can also be removed from office and replaced by state appointees.
In Houston, the entire board was removed and replaced with “managers” who acted as a school board, but they worked mainly in conjunction with the new state-appointed superintendent. Their appointment also had no voter or parental say.
In Oklahoma, the latest example of a state takeover happened when, then-State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister with the state board of education took over the Western Heights Public Schools district in southeast Oklahoma City. Though the state picked a replacement superintendent, the local board was allowed to remain intact, but every vote and policy the local school board attempted to implement had to receive approval from the state board of education before it could be implemented. The State Board of Education was allowed to stop any policies the local board wanted to implement that the state disagreed with. Some Western Heights board members caught up in the scandal that caused the state to take over did resign. However, because the district was under state control when some resignations happened, and the resignation left the board without a proper number of members to function, Governor Kevin Stitt (R) was allowed to appoint someone to an empty seat before an election could happen.
Stitt’s appointment was not seen as political. He appointed a local father of two children within the district who said he was eager to get things back on track in a district he loved and felt strongly could make doable changes once corrupt actors in the district’s administration were removed.
The Western Heights takeover is meant to be temporary and would last around a year or two. The HISD takeover could be anywhere from two to six years before local control is restored.
If the TPS board were to be left intact, it would be accountable to the state board of education completely appointed by Stitt, and according to state lawmakers in both parties, has been described during the last legislative session as having “zero experience in public education decisions.” Oklahoma House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education Chairman State Representative Mark McBride (R-Oklahoma City) has openly said multiple times during and even after session that he is concerned the current OSDE board is making decisions for public schools without having anyone on it with notable experience in managing a public school system. McBride at one point during the last legislative session tried to put forward a bill that would grant the Speaker of the House and the State Senate Pro Tem each one member they could appoint to the state board that must have public school management experience. One would appoint a public school representative for districts with less than 10,000 students, and the other would appoint a public school representative with more than 10,000 students. The proposal never advanced.
The Political Motivations
A potential state takeover of TPS is seen as having political motivations regardless of what both sides actually say publicly. Gist’s supporters said Walters is setting out to make an example of and take down a political opponent who would not follow guidance from him as Oklahoma Education Secretary and Stitt during the COVID-19 pandemic when TPS refused to open its doors when other districts were returning students to the classroom. Gist also openly supported the 2018 teacher walkout and during the 2022 gubernatorial race, Gist called Walter’s then boss (Stitt) “one of the most corrupt governors in Oklahoma history.” Gist has also championed diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts while Walters has openly said he wants to eliminate those things from public education including in state colleges and universities. Gist said in a news conference in July, the reasons given for TPS’s accreditation being on hold until August have all been remedied and addressed, the district has provided documentation to the state for their concerns, and she didn’t see why TPS’s accreditation was being held up.
Walters, whose supporters have often times referred to Gist on social media as “Woke Barbie” long before the release of the summer 2023 hit movie, told FOX23 he is simply focused on what he sees as repeated statistical and systemic failures in multiple TPS schools. Though he declared at the beginning of his time in office the OSDE and the board is where “woke goes to die (in Oklahoma)”. (A phrase he borrowed and tweaked from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) when he was making changes to how race and sex are taught in public schools in his state). He said the district’s priorities have failed students, pointed to what he calls sexualization and indoctrination of children, and said it was time for real corrective action and change as his prime reason for seeking change at TPS. Walters said last month during a news conference on TPS headquarters’ front lawn, he was upset school board member E’Lena Ashley had been discouraged against future public prayers in her official capacity as a board member at TPS events after she prayed at East Central High School’s graduation specifically “in Jesus’ name”. Walters lumped in what he called frustrations with religious liberty with other things he saw as problematic within the district as a reason to take action on August 24th instead of at July’s meeting when other districts had their accreditation reviewed. The district said it was trying to avoid a lawsuit based off previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings on prayer in school.
In Texas, it was the legislation of a black Houston-area state lawmaker that sparked the state takeover of HISD, and the lawmaker said he stands by his legislation that opened the door for the TEA takeover of HISD. State Rep. Harold Dutton (D) told Houston area media he stood by his bill that paved the way for a takeover because he felt there was record of failure within HISD, especially when it came to the performance of one high school. While the district is diverse, votes Democratic in a traditionally Republican state, and there has been other efforts to reign in local control on other issues and Houston elections by the Republican-controlled Texas legislature, there has not been a stark character difference as there is between Walters and Gist that has played out publicly.
Implementation
Tulsa Public School’s future will be up in the air until the August 24th meeting, but the district plans to start the 2023-2024 school year August 17th. Families are being asked to proceed normally at this time, and district officials have attempted to portray confidence that everything will be worked out amicably on the 24th.
The takeover of HISD happened at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, and this summer has been full of headline making controversial efforts that have left families and teachers feeling unheard, furious, pushed around, and at times heartbroken for the schools and teachers that they feel an attachment to.
HISD is now run by Mike Miles who TEA said was previously superintendent of school districts in Dallas, Texas and Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is also an advocate for charter schools. When Miles was appointed, the entire HISD board was also removed from office and replaced with a board of managers who oversee Miles’ action with the same goal as TEA.
HISD parents have packed local school board meetings now overseen by the Board of Managers questioning the board’s motives, willingness to hear their concerns, and the fact that entire sections of town no longer have representation on the board making decisions for their children. Many board members have been shown, according to Texas Monthly, to be living on the same affluent side of town.
FOX26 in Houston reported teachers have come out of closed-door meetings with TEA and Miles claiming they felt pushed around and had no say in their workplace or future anymore.
However, Miles’ ideas have come with both praise and controversy to the point where he has been openly threatened in multiple school board meetings, sometimes he’s left watching public comment from the safety of a backroom through a video feed.
Miles is proposing higher teacher pay for those assigned to work in problematic schools, bonuses for best performing classrooms, a strict focus back on reading and math, and a new way of approaching discipline in the district. (Things Walters has championed for in all Oklahoma schools, especially TPS and Oklahoma City Public Schools.) Miles also immediately implemented cost savings by firing multiple administrators and district central office personnel. (Stitt and Walters have said all districts in Oklahoma are very “top heavy” when it comes to administration and central office operations.)
Miles told The Houston Chronicle editorial board he was considering a reduction in Magnet School programs (which TPS also has) and was shuttering multiple school libraries, laying off school librarians (seeing them as an outdated job that just consists of “checking out books”), and turning school libraries into disciplinary centers where problematic students would be removed from a classroom setting and would go to the converted library to watch lessons from a video feed under the supervision of another adult. Cameras will also be put in every classroom for behavioral monitoring regardless of previous behavior of the students inside.
According to Houston Public Media, personnel in 28 schools (estimated to be 1,200 people) all had to reapply for their jobs this summer as the district evaluated performance and where staff and their talents could best be allocated as the district works to put qualified people in all schools across the district for the next school year where Miles’ teaching theories and plans will be put to the test. Some families have expressed the fear of losing favorite teachers and having their children treated not as individuals with their own needs but as data points for benchmark statistics. Teachers selected to carry out Miles’ plans at some of the poorest performing schools would be paid slightly better than their typical counterparts at less problematic schools not included in the turnaround plan.
HISD is still required to comply with Federal standards and accommodations for students with disabilities.