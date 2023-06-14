What does Mayor Bynum see in Tulsa's future?

TULSA, Okla. − Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has plenty of ideas involving the city's future.
He shared his plans Wednesday at the University of Oklahoma, Tulsa campus.
Bynum credited Tulsa's recent success and growth by competing as a region, not a city. Cities across Green Country have recently attracted large companies to the area, bringing jobs and economic growth to our area.
He also cited Tulsa's investment in the cultural landscape with proposed investments in the Gilcrease Museum, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and OK Pop.
In the future, Tulsa plans to tackle homelessness by placing an emphasis on improvements around the downtown area.
In addition to working with nearby cities, Bynum said Tulsa is working to connect regionally with Oklahoma City and northwest Arkansas to market Tulsa.
City leaders are also embracing the Hispanic community and the need to diversify leadership in Tulsa.
Finally, Bynum's last point was more inspirational than data-driven. By creating the Arkansas River corridor and the second phase of the Gathering Place, Tulsa can attract even more tourists to Green Country.