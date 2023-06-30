An Oklahoma World War II veteran is in the hospital and in need of some well wishes.
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum said on social media Bill Parker is in the hospital, but did not say why.
Parker, who grew up in LeFlore County, is well-known for his service on D-Day, in which he was one of the first soldiers to storm Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.
Parker received the French Legion of Honor medal for his service.
The museum says they will take get well cards to give to Parker.
You can send cards to:
Tulsa Air and Space Museum
Attn: Bill Parker
3624 N 74th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74115