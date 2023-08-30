TULSA, Okla. — People living in one south Tulsa apartment building say they’ve been without hot water for weeks, have unreliable electricity, as well growing safety concerns and their landlord is doing nothing to fix any of it.
“It was a roof over my head basically,” Inhofe Plaza Apartments resident Joe Zentz said about choosing to live at Inhofe Plaza Apartments back in 2020. “I didn’t have anywhere else to go.”
But a few years after the Tulsa Housing Authority sold Inhofe Plaza Apartments to a private company, Zentz and other longtime residents say they would rather live just about anywhere else.
“When THA owned it, it was great,” said Vanessa Dixon, who has called Inhofe Plaza home since 2007. “But now it’s just a matter of—I need a roof over my head until I can get somewhere else.”
They say that private company, Ohio-based Millenia Housing Management, has caused issue after issue.
“I’ve lived in two units in this building. One of them did not have working A/C,” Zentz said. “The other did not have a working heater.”
“Delayed, if any repairs,” Dixon said.
They say Millenia immediately got rid of the 24/7 on-site security staff THA had provided.
In June, Inhofe Plaza residents lost hundreds of dollars worth of groceries after going over a week without power because of the Father’s Day storm. They say property managers told them Millenia sold off the building’s electric backup generator the Tulsa Housing Authority had installed before selling the property.
And now—
“It’s going on two weeks now with no hot water,” resident Kimberly Reil said.
The building’s hot water has been out since at least August 18—and they say management hasn’t given them any timeframe for when it will come back.
They’ve had to improvise in order to get basic necessities.
“Once a week they bring a mobile shower,” Dixon said.
A mobile shower—that residents like Viola Williamson who use wheelchairs—cannot access.
“I’d like to have a hot shower more than anything, but if you don’t have it, you don’t have it,” Williamson said.
Inhofe Plaza caters to elderly people and people with disabilities.
“Some of our residents only have one leg, or no legs at all,” Zentz said. “They can’t walk up the steps into those shower trailers.”
Williamson has to boil water on her stove in order to give herself a sponge bath.
The building’s office was closed when FOX23 stopped by Wednesday.
FOX23 gave Millenia’s corporate office a call.
“Thank you for calling Millenia Housing management corporate office,” the person who answered the number said when FOX23 called.
As it turns out, that person who answered only works for an answering service, not Millenia.
“I am unable to answer any questions, solve any issues, or directly connect you with anyone with the corporate office,” the person said.
The call-taker took detailed notes to pass to the corporate office to give FOX23 a return call. FOX23 never got that return call.
It’s a response Inhofe Plaza residents say they’re all too familiar with hearing.
“I’ve called corporate seven times over this and—nothing,” Reil said.
“I tried calling corporate three times on Friday alone and every time I just get sent to an answering service,” Zentz said.
Of the eight residents FOX23 spoke with on and off-camera Wednesday, they all said building management specifically told them not to talk to news media about the building’s issues, or they’d be “written up.”
“People are scared to say anything because of retaliation,” Zentz said.
But with no answers--
“I’m ready to take a stand,” he said.
They don’t know where else to turn.
“Put yourself in your residents’ shoes,” Dixon said. “You don’t wanna be a landlord that is just there for the money. That’s like a doctor who isn’t there for the patient just because they’re getting paid.”
Those residents told FOX23 they’d sent complaints to the city of Tulsa about the property’s condition.
One resident said—after FOX23 left Inhofe Plaza Wednesday—they saw city workers posting a notice to residents on the building, but the building’s management took it down before anyone could read it.
The City of Tulsa responded to FOX23's request for comment:
While code enforcement personnel were there, other items were found like holes in walls and ceilings, dryer vents that need repair, tall grass, debris, and A/C units that need new blower motors and capacitors. The complex is working with another vendor to get those parts ordered and installed.
Code enforcement was creating and posting notices at the complex today.