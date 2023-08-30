TULSA, Okla. — The air moves in waves all around and above us. These waves create storm systems of all types from winter storms to hurricanes.
At Discovery Lab, Director of Education, Chip Lindsey showed us how to create our own waves and see their impact. To duplicate this experiment, you will need a:
- Trash can with a medium-sized hole cut in the base
- Shower liner or a thick plastic sheet
- Wooden or plastic knob
- Strong tape like duct tape
- 2 Elastic straps like a bungie cord or surgical tube
- Eye rings with connectors to the trash can base
Cover the top of the trash can with the plastic liner and attach it to the side of the trash can with tape.
Attach the elastic straps to two eye rings on opposite ends of the interior of the trash can base and to the single knob that is attached to the middle of the plastic liner.
Watch the video and see what you can do to create pressure waves through the air! This works best in a space with little or no air movement.
