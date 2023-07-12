TULSA, Okla. — Here’s a way to beat the heat and showcase a feature of the atmosphere. All you need is a large jug full of water.
Director of Education Chip Lindsey with Discovery Lab explains that when you turn over a full jug or bottle, the water struggles to fall out efficiently due to the lowered pressure of air created at the back of the container.
This creates a force that pulls at the water in the opposite direction of gravity. Low pressure in the atmosphere also forces air to rotate toward it in an effort to equalize as well.
There are two ways to overcome the air pressure change in the containers and allow the water to readily flow out.
In our first experiment, you can take a full but uncapped two-liter bottle and place a straw inside, holding it just beyond the opening. When you tip the bottle, you create a pathway for the air to move from the outside into the back of the bottle. This causes the air pressure to equalize, forcing the water out much more quickly.
In our second experiment, take a jug full of water. Upon turning it over, rotate it to create a vortex. This vortex that emanates from the opening also creates a pathway for air to flow to the back of the job and equalize air pressure. This will allow water to escape quickly as well! Just be aware, you are like to end up quite wet by the end of this demonstration!
For more science demonstrations, be sure to visit the Discovery Lab and learn more about their programming.
