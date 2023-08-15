TULSA, Okla. − Newly-released footage shows the moment Tulsa police officers responded to a fatal shooting at a north Tulsa QuikTrip.
Carlton Gilford is accused of killing two men in April, one at the Rudisill Library and another at a QuikTrip near Pine and Peoria.
The body cam footage shows the police response at the QuikTrip.
In the footage, a man now identified as Gilford, approach officers saying, "I did it. I did the shooting."
When officers asked why, Gilford responds with, "it's a long story."
Prosecutors say Gilford walked into the Rudisill Library and shot Lundin Hathcock in the head as he sat at a computer. He then walked to the QuikTrip and shot James McDaniel.
The shootings are believed to be racially motivated.
Gilford was treated for self-inflicted wounds before he was taken to jail.
Gilford faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment.
A Tulsa County judge denied Gilford bond, and he is due back in court next Monday.