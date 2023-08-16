TULSA, Okla. − A local attorney charged with assault went to the hospital after he was arrested Wednesday morning in front of the Tulsa County courthouse.
FOX23 first told you about Durbin's charges on Tuesday. He faces assault charges following an incident in March with a City of Tulsa security guard.
Durbin was turning himself over to police Wednesday morning. When members of the media, including FOX23's Janna Clark, were told they could not go inside the building with him, Durbin tried to turn around and leave.
That's when deputies arrested him.
During his arrest, Durbin began to yell for an ambulance before he was dragged into the building.
Durbin had tried to turn himself into the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) Tuesday as well, but says he was turned away. TCSO says they did not have the arrest warrant in their system at the time and couldn't legally take him into custody.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Durbin was released from the hospital and booked into jail.
Durbin is currently suing the City of Tulsa, and believes the charges were filed in retaliation.
This is a developing story.