TULSA, Okla. − A suspected burglar is in custody after a witness stepped in to help a Tulsa police officer.
The officer approached a group of people near 8th and Denver on Thursday morning. One of the men, who gave the officer a false name, ran off during his interview.
During the chase, which was caught on the officer's body camera, a man stepped in to tackle the suspect.
The man, who has been identified as Miguel Hernandez, was taken into custody. Hernandez was wanted on several warrants, including burglary, conspiracy, larceny, and illegal firearm possession out of Rogers County.
Hernandez also faces additional charges of resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia possession.
His mugshot was not immediately available on the Tulsa County jail log.