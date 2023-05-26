Warning: the body cam footage is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.
TULSA, Okla. − Newly released footage shows the deadly encounter between a man and a Tulsa police officer earlier this year.
It happened Feb. 18, outside of the Spirit 76 bar near E 31st and 129th. The officer was responding to a call from the suspect's girlfriend.
He found 31-year-old Joshua Taft in the parking lot.
Body cam footage shows Taft refusing to listen to the officer's commands, saying "don't touch me, bro," and "shoot me."
The video shows Taft charging at the officer while reaching for something in his pocket. The officer then fired several times, and then called for backup.
Taft died eight days later from his injuries.