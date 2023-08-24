TULSA, Okla. — Staff at a downtown Tulsa coffee shop got a surprise when a well-known rapper stopped in.
Waka Flocka Flame was spotted at Gypsy Coffee House & Cyber Café at East Cameron Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The coffee house posted a picture of staff with the rapper on Tuesday.
"Our Gypsy team loved serving you Waka Flocka! We hope you enjoy Tulsa!!" read the social media caption.
Waka Flocka Flame performed at the University of Tulsa Tuesday night. TU posted pictures to its social media showing the rapper performing and the audience sprayed with neon paint.