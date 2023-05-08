Wagoner County DA declares May 9 as Fentanyl Awareness Day

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. − Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorpe has partnered with tribal leaders and WRAP, a mental health organization, to combat the opioid and drug epidemic.
WRAP, or Working to Recover, Asist, and Prevent, is a nonprofit organization based in Wagoner County to help break the cycle of addiction.
Thorpe says the county is designating an officer to respond to drug-related crime scenes to determine if that person can get treatment rather than be sent to jail.
This decision will be made on a case-by-case basis.
This new position will begin working with WRAP in September.
Thorpe also says that all fentanyl and drug-related overdose deaths will be treated as homicides.
Terri Garrett is the Director of Projects for WRAP. She says the organization has already begun taking inmates out of jail and sending them to treatment centers.
At least 29 people are working an active recovery program and are working in the community.