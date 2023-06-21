OWASSO, Okla. − The American Red Cross of Oklahoma is working with partners after Sunday’s storms to get food to those who need it.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers have been busy at First Baptist Church in Owasso.
They are planning thousands of meals and packing them for distribution.
The American Red Cross of Oklahoma serves up to-go boxes at Tulsa-area shelters, cooling centers and within communities.
“Sometimes they’re going through neighborhoods just serving food to people as they’re kind of rebuilding their homes and things like that,” said Kit Williamson, feeding coordinator with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.
Williamson said Wednesday’s menu included a hamburger, baked beans, chips and a fruit cup.
He said the simple menu had big meaning behind it.
“It’s just an amazing opportunity they get to see the church, Jesús’s Church, doing his work,” he said.
The volunteers made 800 meals for lunch.
By dinnertime, the demand went up to 1,600.
“Oklahoma has two kitchens very similar to ours, and together we can do over 20,000 meals a day,” Williamson said.
“So if something happened where we needed more, we’ve got more tents to set up and we could bring in more ovens and more cold skillets and really start putting the food out,” he said.