Volunteers from all over the country continue to travel to Tulsa to help out with storm recovery

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 caught up with a group of disaster relief volunteers from “All Hands and Hearts” in west Tulsa Wednesday to see how they are helping families with the clean-up.
The Morrow family is grateful for the help they are getting from the volunteers this week.
The family of four’s teenage daughter’s “She Shed” was destroyed by a falling tree, thankfully she was not inside.
There is still a lot of clean-up to be undertaken as the group assists the family in removing a massive tree from their backyard.
Volunteers from as far away as Colorado, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia are helping with disaster recovery in the wake of last weeks devastating storm.
Eleven Cook, the U.S. Rapid Response Manager for All Hands and Hearts said he had been monitoring tornado and storm activity over the weekend and he noticed that Tulsa did not get a lot of national media attention and they decided to come out and help.
71-year-old Lesley Siemens from North Carolina is “swamping”, which is lingo for carrying branches away and piling them up so they are out of the way.
She said this is her eighth trip.
Volunteers from All Hands and Hearts are getting work orders from the city but they just happened to stumble upon the Morrow family themselves.
She had been told by a contractor the job of removing the tree from the backyard would cost around $9,000 which was not in the family’s budget. Insurance barely scratches the surface.
For more information on how to get connected with All Hands and Hearts to volunteer while they’re in town just call 774-712-0532.
Click here for more information on requesting help so the city can connecting those in need with resources.