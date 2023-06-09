TULSA, Okla. — You can see a World War II-era plane on display at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum this weekend.
A vintage Warbird B-29 "DOC" arrived at the north Tulsa museum on Thursday. The plane was commonly used in combat.
Executive Director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum Tonya Blansett said airplane visits allow people to put their hands on an actual piece of history.
"The B-29 was the only WWII aircraft to be pressurized and, due to the dangerous conditions during bombing runs against the Nazi's, many airmen returned from war with no intention of every flying again," said Blansett.
You can take a ride on the plane or see it on display at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum through Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Museum admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids and includes a cockpit tour of the airplane.