Victims identified, man arrested following triple homicide in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three people are dead and a baby was critically injured after a northeast Tulsa shooting Monday morning.
Police arrested Caleb Venson for the murder of three women, including his ex, and for shooting his baby that she was holding.
Police identified the victims are 38-year-old Ashley Atwell, 20-year-old Annaway Mackey, and 19-year-old Sarah Gonzales.
Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. at Wood Creek Apartments, near Interstate 244 and North Garnett Road. The three women and baby were found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.
The baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police said at last update, the baby made it out of surgery and is expected to survive.
Police said detectives learned Venson got inside the apartment by shooting out a sliding glass door.
A 13-year-old boy was inside the apartment during the shooting and hid in a bedroom when he heard gunshots, according to police. The teenager told police Venson forced the teen out of the bedroom and was "very remorseful of his actions." Police said the teen ran away and called for help.
Police said Venson initially ran away from the scene, but turned himself in around 8 a.m. He was arrested for three counts of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary.
FOX23 spoke with Ashley's sister, Jennifer Atwell.
"I feel like he deserves to rot in hell, that's how I feel."
Jennifer said Ashley and Venson had split up over a year ago, but he moved into an apartment across the street and Ashley remained fearful.
"Me and my sister talked about it all the time, she put a butter knife in her door at night because she knew he was crazy," Jennifer said.
"Domestic violence is real and people need to understand that and this is not okay," Jennifer said.