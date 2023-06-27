UPDATE (6/29/23 1 P.M.) — A federal criminal complaint identifies the man killed in a deadly stabbing that happened near a Tulsa splash pad Tuesday night.
The complaint says Jeffrey Wade Anderson stabbed Joe Burton after a brief interaction in a grassy area near East 41st Street and Riverside Drive.
After he was arrested, Anderson recounted to investigators that he was upset after Burton had called him "disrespectful", and stabbed him in the neck with a switchblade knife. Anderson's statements also indicate he lived in a camp nearby.
Anderson faces a charge of murder in Indian Country.
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after Tulsa Police said he stabbed an elderly man near 41st and Riverside in midtown Tulsa Tuesday night.
Tulsa Police Homicide Lieutenant Brandon Watkins told FOX23 the situation started with some kind of fight about a guitar between two homeless men near the 41st Street Plaza.
Lt. Watkins said, "The suspect left, decided that he was upset about it and came back and stabbed the victim and killed him.”
Police took the suspect, Jeffrey Anderson, into custody Tuesday night. Officers said the 71-year-old victim was stabbed in the upper torso with a knife.
The area where the stabbing happened is very popular all year round, especially in the summer with cyclists, walkers, runners and families playing on the playground and splash pad.
Lt. Watkins told FOX23 this was “extremely unusual.”
When asked if people should feel nervous to visit that part of town, he said, "No, not at all, I mean, this involved two homeless people who were involved in some kind of argument, the anger was aimed at one person in particular, so no, people are safe there.”
Anderson was booked into jail for murder. He is Native American, so his case will be handled with federal authorities.