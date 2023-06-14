VFW honorably retires 2,000 U.S. flags during Flag Day

TULSA, Okla. — In honor of Flag Day, VFW is retiring old and worn flags and replacing them.
Joshua Starks, the post commander for Tulsa VFW, and veteran human rights commissioner for the City of Tulsa, said they collect flags from across the community and across the state.
"We collect somewhere between 2,000 and 3,500 flags in a given year," Starks said. "This year, we've collected about 2000."
Starks said when a flag becomes too tattered and worn from the elements, it's time to replace it.
"We want to make sure that we give that flag the honor and respect deserving as we retire it," he said.
At the permanent retirement facility, Starks said, the VFW will bring in the Boy Scouts, and sometimes members of the community, to help retire the flags after checking to make sure they can't be reused and are truly unserviceable.
"We'll take the flags, we'll hand that to one of the boy scouts," Starks explained. "They'll walk up solemnly to the pyre that's burning behind them. And at that, they'll drop the flag in and then they'll give that flag one final salute to make sure that we say thank you for that flag's service."
Starks said when he was a cub scout, he also helped retire the flags and it showed him the importance and symbolism of the flag. A symbolism they now explain to the younger generation of scouts.
"Sometimes that fire will get too hot and the boys are burning their eyebrows off. And so we'll pull them back and get some water and we'll sit down and we'll tell stories," Starks said. "We'll talk about the flag, over 200 years of service to that flag, the soldiers that we knew that carried it into battle and that never came home … that flag we carry on our sleeve when we're in combat overseas. And that flag, if we don't come home, that flag drapes over our body as we're brought home."