TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a deadly motorcycle wreck near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in east Tulsa.
Tulsa Police say that a motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when it collided into a car.
It is believed that the driver of the vehicle did not even see the motorcycle coming.
The motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet and passed away at the scene of the wreck.
The driver only suffered minor injuries and was able to drive away with the car from the crash site.
The accident is believed to be the motorcyclist's fault, according to investigators.
FOX23 has reported on at least three wrecks in the last month that took the life of a motorcyclist.