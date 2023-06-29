TULSA, Okla. — Fox23 exclusively talked with the owner of a midtown donut shop that was targeted with a Molotov cocktail after a drag queen event.
Earlier this month, the ATF arrested a man connected with the attack and the and this week, that suspect was federally indicted.
Sarah Swain says she breathed a sigh of relief when she was told an arrest had been made after a man threw a Molotov cocktail into her donut shop.
"All the wind got knocked out of me spent the whole rest of the day like shaking," said Swain.
It happened in October last year after the store hosted an art show featuring drag queens. Nobody was inside the store at the time but Sarah says it was terrifying.
"It was like a huge pile of like red liquid and just everything was just black, you know, it had like smoke all over it and you know, glass everywhere," said Swain.
Earlier in June, ATF agents arrested 24-year-old Coby Dale Green in connection with the attack.
He has since been federally indicted and charged with malicious use of explosive materials.
According to an affidavit, investigators say they found "anti-LGBTQ" flyers at a business near the shop and copies of similar flyers inside Greens homes as well as newspaper clippings about the vandalism.
"Ridiculous this is such an I don't know why you would be so proud of something. That's a dumb thing to do anyways," said Swain.
Sarah says the attack cost thousands in damages, a new security system and lost a scared employee and the drag queens were impacted too.
"They're terrified of course. It's like that, you know, this is my livelihood and that's happened here and I can't go anywhere and that's their livelihood too.That's their job. Now they're scared to go anywhere," said Swain.
Sarah says since the attack, the support from the community has been incredible.
"A lot of the support has been amazing because at first, it's scary, you know, it's like you just kinda feel isolated and then All of a sudden people and coming out from all over being super supportive and that was amazing," said Swain.