If you happen to come across a dead butterfly or moth, the United States Geological Survey wants it.
Seriously.
The agency is asking people in six states, including Oklahoma, to help create a research collection of Lepidoptera, the scientific name for butterflies and moths.
The donated specimens will help scientists identify pollution and environmental issues that could be killing insect populations.
"There are some questions that can't effectively be answered without help from a lot of people. It's what makes citizen science so special and valuable,” said Julie Dietze, USGS scientist-in-charge of the effort. "Collections like this one are important because they have the potential to provide scientists now, and 20 years from now, access to specimens. Without the specimens it will be far more difficult to answer questions related to contaminants and environmental health."
Right now, the deadline is Nov. 1, 2023. However, that could be extended depending on the number of specimens sent to the agency.
If you've got some dead bugs you'd like to share, send them to:
USGS LRC
1217 Biltmore Drive
Lawrence, KS 66049.
People in Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, and Texas are also asked to participate in the study.