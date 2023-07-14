TULSA, Okla. — Midtown Tulsa's very own Mother Road Market has been nationally recognized by USA Today as the number one food hall in the country.
Mother Road Market shared the news on social media Friday.
"We truly could not have achieved this honor without our amazing Mother Road Market staff, food + retail merchants, Kitchen 66 family, the Tulsa community and MRM fans (near and far!)" read a Facebook post.
The food hall, located at East 11th Street and South Lewis Avenue, boasts more than 20 different food and retail vendors.
10Best contributor Jacky Runice mentioned the Big Dipper Creamery's Honeycomb Lavender and Ooey Gooey Butter Cake ice cream in the food hall analysis.
Other notable locations included on the list of 10 best food halls include San Antonio's Food Hall and Bottling Department at number ten and City Foundry STL in St. Louis in third on the list.
You can find a full directory of what Mother Road Market has to offer here.