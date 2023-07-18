JENKS, Okla. — U.S. Highway 75 is down to one lane near the Creek Turnpike in Jenks for emergency bridge repairs.
Northbound US-75 is narrowed to one lane between West 96th Street and the Creek Turnpike until further notice for the repairs, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).
ODOT said a routine bridge inspection Tuesday morning discovered a crack in a beam that requires immediate attention to fix.
"It didn’t go all the way through or anything like that, but it definitely needs and warrants repair," said ODOT Spokesperson TJ Gerlach.
Gerlach said the way the bridge is designed, they should be able to remove the affected portion of the beam and place a new beam.
The westbound Creek Turnpike ramp to northbound US-75 is controlled by a stop sign as part of this work zone.
"Those from, you know, the southern Jenks area and further down in Glenpool, or even down to Okmulgee, coming into Tulsa, this is going to be a little bit of a headache for the morning rush hours," Gerlach said. "But, this is obviously in the interest of safety. Safety is our top priority, and when we have a situation like this, we just want to get traffic off the affected beams so we can make sure everyone is safe and we’re going to make the repairs as quickly as we can."