Tulsa is no stranger to extreme heat. However, triple-digit temperatures are most often relegated to the months of July and August.
While temperatures occasionally soar past the century mark in June as well, higher humidity from the wet spring season tends to dampen the highs until we dry out a bit.
However, just like 2022, this year is likely going to be dry enough for triple-digit heat. A prominent heat dome just to our southwest will expand into Green Country midweek allowing our temperatures to soar to near record levels for this time of year.
Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days this week with readings running 10° to 15°above normal.
About 1 in 5 Junes have at least one day at or above the century mark. Altogether, June averages about 0.5 days of 100° or hotter.
June 1911 still holds an impressive place in the record books. Not only did we hit 100° 18 times that month, but we also set Tulsa’s all-time highest temperature for June at 108 degrees on June 10th.
Tulsa’s average first 100° is July 10th. Over the summer, Tulsa will have about 11 100° days on average.
The hottest temperature ever recorded was 115° on August 10, 1936.