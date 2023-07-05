Unusual clouds spotted in Green Country this summer

TULSA, Okla. — On several recent occasions, many of us have craned our necks to witness weird and even wild-looking clouds in the sky.
The first sighting came on June 27 when the newest cloud type, the “asperitas,” was spotted with a decaying area of storms.
These are characterized by deep and chaotic waves at the base of otherwise stratiform clouds. Turbulence within semi-stable air help to create these eye-catching formations.
Another cloud sub-type was spotted on Saturday – the cirrus intortus cloud.
These are cirrus clouds, made up of ice crystals at high altitude, that have curvy and somewhat irregular filaments splayed through the sky. These are associated with fair weather and are quite pleasing to the eye as well.
Finally, the shelf cloud occasionally creates a dramatic sky as it did Wednesday morning across Green Country.
While these clouds are a bit more common than the previous two, they are known for the most inclement weather.
Shelf clouds are formed by much cooler air rushing downward in a storm and outward from it, colliding with warmer, moist air. This creates condensation much closer to the ground and angled upward into the sky, often in striations, often resembling a shelf.
If you see this very long, dark cloud, you can expect gusty winds ahead of rainfall. While these clouds sometimes come with severe weather, they are not the same as a wall cloud, which forms beneath an updraft of the storm. Therefore, they are not responsible for producing tornadoes.
