United Way and QuikTrip volunteers building communal spaces for Owasso non-profit

OWASSO, Okla. -- A New Leaf is a non-profit that works with special needs adults in Green Country.
The Villiage at A New Leaf provides affordable and safe housing for individuals with dovelopental disabilities. There are currently 62 people residing at The Village.
September 8, was United Way's Day of Caring.
“It is incredible. Today is kicking off our Fall Day of Caring Project. This year we have almost 3,800 volunteers signed up,” said Allison Anthony, president and CEO of United Way.
280 of those volunteers are from QuikTrip.
Over the next week, volunteers will work to to get amazing work done for New Leaf, creating communal spaces for the residents that live at The Village.