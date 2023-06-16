TULSA, Okla. − Dr. Kirt Hartzler, Superintendent of Union Public Schools, has been named the 2023 Oklahoma State Superintendent of the Year.
Dr. Hartzler was also named the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators District #5 Superintendent of the Year.
“Leadership is about building community, cultivating and empowering other leaders and focusing on student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA Executive Director. “These school leaders have led through many challenges. They have worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and realize their full potential. Dr. Hartzler is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders who represent the next level in school leadership. They are courageous leaders.”
Dr. Hartzler has lead Union Public Schools since 2013, and served for the district before that as Deputy Superintendent and Associate Superintendent. He shared this statement below:
“It is indeed an honor to be named Superintendent of the Year for the State of Oklahoma,” said Superintendent Dr. Kirt Hartzler. “Leading the students, teachers and staff at Union Public Schools has been an uncommon privilege for me and one that I hold dear. Our students are deserving of our very best, and there is not a superintendent in our state that doesn’t shoulder that responsibility with the utmost seriousness and respect. It is our duty to nurture and protect the quality of public education, as it is the lifeblood of our democracy.”