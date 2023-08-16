TULSA, Okla. − The Union School District is starting the new school year preparing kids for the workforce.
We told you during our back to school special how the district is launching an aeronautics program.
FOX23 was in the classroom for the first coupe Aeronautics classes. The classes will give students firsthand experiences at learning how to fly a plane through a simulation. Think of it like a really cool looking video game.
Students can even actually accrue private pilot license hours when a certified flight instructor is present. The school is working with a bunch of different groups to help throughout the course.
The simulator is fully hands on. It has three monitors designed to show and teach students the mechanics of flying a plane.
“It feels like you’re in the cockpit. We’ve got the yoke, the pedals, the controls, so they’re really going to learn about the flight controls and learn about those things,” said Kenneth Moore, Executive Director of Secondary Education at Union Public Schools.
Moore says Aeronautics is Oklahoma’s second highest industry behind energy, oil, and gas. This introduction class paves the way for students to land good paying jobs after high school.
“It’s quickly growing. There’s a huge demand for workers. There’s an acute pilot shortage and like I said, the workforce again,” said Moore.
This introductory course focuses on a lot of mechanics and the history of flying. It’s laying the foundation for when the district eventually has a full-scale aeronautics academy—with bigger plans for upper grades.
“We’re actually going to buy a full cockpit simulator so when the kids start going to the innovation lab next year, which is where we’re going to house upper classman as we grow, they’re going sit inside of the cockpit which is a pretty neat opportunity for our kids, too,” said Moore.
While the program is just taking off—Moore says it’s spot on the with the district’s mission to making sure students are career ready.
“One of the neatest things I heard is when you see a plane in the sky, there’s dozens of jobs on the ground that make that flight possible, so we want to expand those opportunities and have kids aware of what they can do as an aerospace career,” said Moore.