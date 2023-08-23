TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police investigated a threat against a Union Public Schools elementary school on Wednesday, the second threat within two days.
Officers were at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road after the school received a threat Wednesday morning.
Police, as well as media outlets, received emailed bomb threats against the school, a teacher's home and the Union school district.
Union Public Schools said they took the threat seriously and were advised by police to "shelter in place" while police searched the building.
Police gave the school an all-clear and classes have since resumed.
Police were at the elementary school on Tuesday when a bomb threat was received. Police eventually gave the all-clear after sweeping the school.
In a statement sent to parents, Superintendent of Union Public Schools Kirt Hartzler said they are working with the Tulsa Police Department and the FBI to find out who is behind the threats.
Hartzler also said they have increased security at Ocoha Elementary and advised students and staff who see or hear something that needs to reported to use their Safe School Alert system:
- Online: http://1221.alert1.us
- Email: 1221@alert1.us
- Phone: 918-505-9802
- Text: 918-505-9802