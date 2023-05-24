Two Tulsa students recognized for their dedication to AAA School Safety Program

TULSA. Okla. — On Wednesday, two Tulsa Public School students were recognized for their dedication to the AAA School Safety Program.
Yeiraldi Urquiza-Arellano, a fifth grader at McKinley Elementary School and Landon Skelton, a fifth grader at Hoover Elementary School, were awarded the prestigious honor.
AAA School Safety Program patrollers go through comprehensive training to assist in street crossings, bus and car drop-offs monitoring hallway congestion and developing essential leadership skills.
"This school year, students continue to rise to the challenge for School Safety Patrol. Advisors and patrollers have risen to the challenge of keeping students safe. Their actions save lives. Patrollers serve as role models across the state," said said AAA Oklahoma Public Affairs Manager, Rylie Mansuetti.
FOX23 attended the ceremony for Landon Skelton at at Hoover Elementary School.
Landon's teacher, Rebecca George, said Landon is an exemplary leader who is always eager to assist others.
"Each morning, he takes up position near my classroom, guiding students to their respective classes. Whenever we encounter a new or lost PreK student, Landon willingly volunteers to accompany them to their class. The relief evident on these students' faces is a testament to his kind and caring character," said George.
Many AAA School Safety Program alumnus patrollers now serve as educators, executives and community leaders.
Presidents of the United States, astronauts, governors, Members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, Olympic medalists and authors, like "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney are a few of the job occupations patrol alumnus have held.
Click here to learn more about the AAA School Safety Program.