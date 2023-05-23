TULSA, Okla. — Twenty pounds of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun were seized from two men, according to federal court documents.
Agents say it happened at an apartment complex in east Tulsa near 41st and Garnett.
"They say it was a lot of cops in the parking lot on this side and other side,” said Francisco Osorio.
Francisco Osorio translated for FOX23 what his friends say they saw a few weeks ago.
"A lot of cops in the parking lot,” he said.
An affidavit says agents went into the apartment and found Ivan Ulises Salas sleeping on an air mattress while Brandon Antonio Arias-Cruz was in a bedroom.
Agents say meth was found in a subwoofer box. In total, agents say 10 kilograms of meth were found in the bedroom. Agents say they also found fentanyl in tin foil balls, a false bottom coke can and on an air mattress.
Both men were indicted in the Northern District Court Tuesday and plead not guilty on charges of distribution of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and maintaining of a drug-involved premises.
They are in U.S. Marshal custody, according to court documents.