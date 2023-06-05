UPDATE, 6/5/21, 4:32 p.m. - Tulsa Police say officers were following an SUV that was reported stolen and spotted on a FLOCK camera.
The SUV was parked, and officers were running after two teenagers who managed to get in the SUV and drive off.
The officers didn't catch up with the teens until after they had crashed.
Both teens have been taken into custody.
TULSA, Okla. − At least one person is dead following a car crash near 71st and Memorial.
Officers are diverting all northbound traffic around the crash. It appears that at least two cars were involved.
TPD is asking people to stay away from the area as they investigate.
This is a developing story.