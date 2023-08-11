OKLAHOMA CITY — Two members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board have submitted their resignation.
Chairman Richard Smothermon submitted his resignation on Aug. 4 while Cathy Stocker submitted hers on July 12.
The resignations come as the Pardon and Parole Board face a lawsuit involving death row inmate Richard Glossip.
Glossip was found guilty of the murder of Barry Van Treese back in 1997. He still claims he's innocent though.
State Rep. Kevin McDugle said he's surprised by the resignations, but hopeful for the future.
McDugle is a supporter of Glossip. He said he hopes the board might change with two new members.
"I hope that we get people that will actually look at each case and make a decision based on the case," McDugle said.
"I would hope that the members of the pardon and parole board would be more accountable to the people that they serve instead of to the DA's council," he continued. "I want our DAs in the state of Oklahoma to fully recognize that everything's not perfect in the law, people do make mistakes, there are problems with cases that we've had in the past. Let's recognize those issues and let's move forward, let's correct them instead of continuing to ignore these issues over and over and over again and them saying, 'There's nothing to see here.'"
McDugle said the pardon and parole board would like to have seven members instead of five and he’s going to work during the next legislative session to help the board.
Stocker's position has been filled by Kevin Buchanan. Smothermon's spot is still open. It is in the process of being filled.
As of right now, Dr. Edward Konieczny is the acting chair of the Pardon and Parole Board.
You can read Stocker's resignation letter below.