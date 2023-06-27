TPD on the scene after a shooting east Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has responded to a shooting near East 4th Place and South 109th East Avenue. 

TPD says three people are now in custody, one was injured with a baseball bat and one with a gun shot wound.
 
The incident started as an altercation when a weapon was introduced, a baseball bat.
 
Police are currently collecting evidence and information from neighbors and witnesses.

This is a developing story.

