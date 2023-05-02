TULSA, Okla. — Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness celebrated its induction into the nationwide conservation Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN), a nationwide conservation effort dedicated to preserving and protecting forests that have achieved old-growth status.
On Tuesday, an induction ceremony at Turkey Mountain featured a plaque presentation by the OGFN and the Oklahoma Forestry Services.
FOX23 spoke with the executive director of OGFN, Sarah Adle, about the organization's mission to safeguard old-growth forests in the U.S.
"We have all sorts of ecological benefits that come from older forests. They are able to capture and store lots of carbon. So they help with climate issues. They have so much biodiversity in these forests because there's so much more habitat and species. And then they also offer a lot of people," said Adle.
There are currently 199 forests across the U.S. that are protected from logging and development. Two of the forests are located in Tulsa.
"Old Growth Forest Network is just getting its start in Oklahoma. This is our second forest that has been officially inducted into the network, but I know that there are many more out there," said Adle.
Jeff Edwards, the executive director of River Parks, reached out to OGFN before its induction.
"We knew of the Old Growth Forest Network and actually had just reached out with them in communication to describe what we have here in the landscape and knowing what their mission is, we were able to connect and tell the story of Turkey so that we could induct this property into the old growth forest," said Edwards.
"We're happy to be the second in Oklahoma and hope to spread this message to other agencies that may have a property similar like this that can look into preserving that for future generations," said Edwards.
Click here to learn more about the Old-Growth Forest Network.